EXIT Theatre Closed Through the End of March

EXIT Theatre has announced that it is closed through the end of March, effective immediately.

They have released the following statement:

After much deliberation and a close monitoring of the unfolding coronavirus outbreak and recommendations for "social distancing," EXIT Theatre is closing its doors through the end of March, and all March shows-including our fabulous Burlesque Extravaganza-will be postponed until further notice.

We did not make this decision lightly, but it strikes us as being the responsible thing to do at this time. Protecting our staff, performers, and audiences is our number one priority. We hope to be back to our regularly scheduled programming come April, and will keep you abreast of that schedule closer to the month.

As of now we do not know when the Burlesque Extravaganza will be rescheduled, and will let you know as soon as we do. Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be contacted with refund information.

Thank you for understanding, and please keep yourselves healthy over the next months.





