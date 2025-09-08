EUREKA DAY Extends at Marin Theatre Through Late September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marin Theatre has extended its production of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company, adding four performances to its run. Critics and audiences alike have praised this new production of the 2025 Tony Award-winning comedy, which returns to the Bay Area with much of its original cast and creative team.

Directed by Aurora Theatre Company Artistic Director Josh Costello, Eureka Day, originally scheduled to close on September 21, 2025, will now perform through September 28, 2025 at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for its run on Broadway, this hilarious comedy takes on political correctness and good intentions. Presciently written pre-pandemic, the play follows chaos erupting at a privileged Berkeley, California school when a mumps outbreak escalates the vaccine debate to a fever pitch amongst its progressive parents.

Eureka Day was commissioned by Aurora Theatre Company and made its World Premiere at there in 2018. It won the Bay Area’s prestigious 2019 Will Glickman Award for Best New Play as well as awards from Theatre Bay Area and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC). The San Francisco Chronicle gave the production its highest rating and called it “so crisply defined that you might have to periodically remind yourself that you haven’t already met these characters in real life.”

It later performed Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway’s Manhattan Theatre Club in a production starring Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Jessica Hecht, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play in addition to the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival. The New York Times lauded it with a Critic’s Pick, calling it “the perfect play for our age of disagreement.” The New Yorker deemed it “so brilliantly yoked to the current American moment.” Eureka Day was also presented at London’s Old Vic in 2022, in a production starring Helen Hunt, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ben Schnetzer. where The Daily Standard called it “Incisive, witty. Laugh-out-loud funny. A needle-sharp comedy that packs a smart and timely punch.” Calling the play “blisteringly funny, uncannily prescient,” American Theatre announced in September 2025 that Eureka Day will be among the most produced plays across the country in the 2025-26 Season.

The Marin Theatre production in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company reunites many of the cast and creatives from the World Premiere. The cast includes Howard Swain as Don, Lisa Anne Porter as Suzanne, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong as Carina, Charisse Loriaux as Meiko, Teddy Spencer as Eli, and Kelsey Sloan as Winter.

Eureka Day features assistant direction by Molly Aaronson-Gel, scenic design by Richard Olmsted, costume design by Maggie Whittaker, lighting design by Jeff Rowlings, sound design by Ray Archie, and video content by Teddy Hulsker. Nick Carvalho is the stage manager with Mona Jean Ortiz as Assistant Stage Manager

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.