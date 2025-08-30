EL RINCÓN SERIES FALL 2025 Comes to Theatre Flamenco SF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco has announced the program for its Fall 2025 El Rincón Flamenco Series. Experience the passion, rhythm, and soul of flamenco up close, in an intimate space where artists and audience come together in true flamenco spirit.

An authentic tablao flamenco (a small, intimate venue that hosts live flamenco performances), El Rincón features local and International Artists while audiences enjoy tapas, beer, and wine. The Fall 2025 El Rincón Series runs Saturdays September 20, November 15 and December 13. Doors open at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35-$180, with General Admission and Table Seating available. For tickets and information, go to https://www.theatreflamenco.org/

On September 20 El Rincón Flamenco Series will present Ecos de la Repompa, featuring the extraordinary Amparo Heredia "La Repompilla," one of today’s most powerful flamenco voices and winner of La Lámpara Minera, the art form’s highest singing prize. The evening will also include a performance by Artistic Director Carola Zertuche, joined by special guest flamenco dancer Cristina Hall and Jesse Torres on flamenco guitar.

On Saturday, November 15 El Rincón will present Duende y Compás with artists to be announced. On Saturday, December 13 El Rincón presents Navidad Flamenco, a special holiday show featuring performances by local artists creating a warm, community-filled flamenco experience. During the show, enjoy singing traditional villancicos, and afterward, everyone is invited to dance sevillanas together.

ABOUT THEATRE FLAMENCO OF SAN FRANCISCO

Founded in 1966, Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco is one of the longest, continually running flamenco performance groups outside of Spain. Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco exists to support the cultural enrichment of the San Francisco Bay Area through the presentation and promotion of flamenco, an art form that sprang from an international and rich mix of cultural and ethnic influences that converged in southern Spain.

The company is the second oldest dance company in San Francisco and one of the longest continually running flamenco performance groups outside of Spain. For 59 years Theatre Flamenco has been producing richly imaginative and thematic shows in collaboration with local and International Artists, offering classes with world famous flamenco artists to students of all ages and abilities, and maintaining strong ties to flamenco artists around the world.

Located in the vibrant Mission district of San Francisco, the company hosts monthly shows in its/studio performance space featuring world class local and international guest artists, and it also produces one annual home season in San Francisco.

ABOUT ARTISTIC DIRECTOR CAROLA ZERTUCHE

As artistic director of Theatre Flamenco, Carola Zertuche has worked to forge artistic collaborations with international and local artists in productions that pay homage to traditional styles of flamenco while also embracing and showcasing new, modern and avant-garde approaches to the art form. The results have been some of the most innovative, intriguing, and professional flamenco productions ever staged in the Bay Area, along with a growing profile for the company nationally and abroad.

Born in Torreón, Mexico, Zertuche began her career in Mexico City’s Tablao Meson de Triana, where she studied with Manolo Vargas and Pilar Rioja, and where she shared the stage with illustrious artists such as Domingo Ortega, Juan de Angelica, Antonio Rey, El Kiki, and Luisa de Cadiz. In Spain she studied with Ciro, Belen Maya, Andrés Marín, Israel Galvan and jota master, Pedro Azorin, and was also a featured dancer with the company Los Tarantos.

She has toured throughout Mexico, the United States, and the Middle East with highly revered flamenco companies including Maria Benitez Teatro Flamenco, and has danced in venues including the Joyce Theatre in New York, the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Lensic in Santa Fe, Tablao Flamenco in Albuquerque, and the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. She has collaborated on projects with La Tania, the Domingo Ortega Flamenco Company in Los Angeles, Andrés Marín Company in the “First Flamenco Festival San Francisco", and as a special guest artist with the Juan Siddi Flamenco Santa Fe Theatre Company at the Royal Daphna Hall in Doha, Qatar. Her work was showcased in the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival from 2002 to 2009, the Santa Barbara Ethnic Dance Festival in 2001, and in Mexico at the Flamenco Festivals in Monterrey and Mexico City.

She has received numerous nominations and awards for her talents and contributions to flamenco, and was nominated in 2002 and 2009 for the Isadora Duncan Award for Outstanding Achievement in Performance She was recognized for “Best Classic Flamenco Show by San Francisco Magazine in 2007 and for Best Flamenco Show by SF Weekly in 2008.

Photo Credit: Christina Hernandez