December 19th Update: KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW San Francisco Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Best Choreography (Local)

Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Laura Elaine Ellis, Jamie Yuen Shore, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Erin Gentry - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 7%

Gary Ferguson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design (Local)

Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%

Tiersa Nureyev - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 10%

Julie Engelbrecht - NINE - 3Below Theaters 6%

Best Direction of a Musical (Local)

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%

Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 7%

Doug Greer - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 6%

Best Direction of a Play (Local)

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Troy Lescher - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Humboldt State University 8%

Scott Guggenheim - WHO'S HOLIDAY - 3Below Theaters 6%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 22%

Matthew Rossoff - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Chad Carstarphen - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theater 5%

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)

John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Benoit Monin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 8%

Jourdán Olivier-Verdé - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 6th Street Playhouse 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 13%

Maria-Christina Oliveras - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%

Melissa Momboisse - HAIRSPRAY - Bay Area Musicals 4%

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)

Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green - CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare Company 8%

Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%

Brittany Sims - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 8%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre 21%

Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 20%

Luis Figueroa - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 9%

Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)

Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%

Zaya Kolia - THE NORTH POOL - Bread & Butter Theatre 8%

Doug Santana - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Palo Alto Players 6%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 19%

Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Contra costa Civic Theatre 7%

Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Husky Theatre 7%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 9%

Bonnie DeChant - COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA - Altarena Playhouse 5%

Emily Stone - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 11%

Weili Shi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Ray of Light Theatre 8%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 8%

Best Local Musical

KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 21%

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 6%

Best Local Play

THE JUNGLE - The Curran 14%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 6%

LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 6%

Best Production Performed by Youth

SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory 19%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School, The Husky Theatre 15%

NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 11%

Best Production Performed For Youth

CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company 22%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Bay Area Children's Theatre 19%

NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 17%

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Miriam Buether - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 11%

Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 10%

Andrea Bechert - FUN HOME - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%

Best Solo Performance/Production

Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project 20%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 18%

Michael Patrick Gaffney - THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER - 42nd Street Moon 13%

Best Sound Design (Local)

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 13%

Travis Rexroat - ONCE - 42nd Street Moon 10%

Aya Matsutomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 9%

Best Special Theater Event

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP - Feinsteins at the Nikko 33%

Broadway Under the Stars - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 22%

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF 40%

COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in SF 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Curran 10%

Person to Watch (Female)

Tanika Baptiste 8%

Cassie Grilley 8%

Sabrina Sloan 6%

Person to Watch (Male)

Donald Webber Jr. 19%

Julius Thomas III 13%

William Griffin 6%

