Dead & Company's Golden Gate Park Concert to Stream Live in Select IMAX Cinemas

Dead & Company’s August 3rd performance at Golden Gate Park will stream live exclusively to select IMAX screens across the US and Canada. Viewers will experience the final night of three consecutive sold-out shows, celebrating 60 years of the Grateful Dead’s music. Tickets are on sale now here. Each ticket will come with a commemorative poster and a laminate/lanyard, which will be distributed onsite.

Dead & Company was founded in 2015 by Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bobby Weir. The band also features Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and Jay Lane. They last performed in San Francisco in July 2023 with three sold-out concerts at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. Those shows drew an audience of over 118,000 fans across three nights, bringing thousands of visitors to the Bay Area. Dead & Company is set to return to San Francisco for three headline shows on the Polo Field in the iconic Golden Gate Park.

About Dead & Company

Since its formation, Dead & Company has completed 10 U.S. tours, performed for nearly six million fans, and headlined a landmark 48-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. Dead & Company also became a record-breaking stadium act, setting Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record for a single show, a record that still stands today.

The band also holds the record number of performances at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with 13 shows; holds the record number of performances at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, with 11 shows; broke Boston’s Fenway Park's all-time attendance record for the most tickets sold in a single night.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment