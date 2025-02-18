DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS to be Presented at Synergy Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Synergy Theater is bringing their magic to the Lesher Center for the Arts with its world-debut of Improvised Dungeons and Dragons: A Spontaneous Quest!

Walnut Creek, CA. February 18, 2025. Synergy Theater, the folks who brought you Improvised Law and Order and The Improvised Twilight Zone, returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with the world-debut of Improvised Dungeons and Dragons: A Spontaneous Quest! This hilarious tribute to world's most popular role-playing game is the third installment of Synergy Theater's 24/25 season of improvised theater at the high-profile regional arts center. It plays Thursday, April 3, through Sunday, April 13, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

"It's completely improvised and inspired by the famous fantasy-adventure role playing game," explained Kenn Adams, the company's Artistic Director. "So, there's a band of heroes that are off to save the world but, all throughout the show, their successes and failures are determined by audience members rolling the dice to determine their fate."

Adrián Bosada, who conceived and directed the production, explains that even though the show will be filled with humor, action and adventure, "The real story will be about genuine human emotions, navigating difficult relationships, and overcoming the walls that we build around ourselves, which prevent us from connecting with others. The show will be funny, of course, but we want it to have heart."

"It doesn't matter if you know the role-playing game," Adams explains. "You don't have to know anything about the game to enjoy the show. The show is for everyone, D &D fans, fantasy-adventure fans, improv fans, theater fans, anyone looking for a fun, funny, exciting night of theater."

