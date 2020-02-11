Columbia Children's Theatre Presents GOLDILOCKS & THE THREE BEARS

Catch a bear-sized helping of music and mayhem in Columbia Children's Theatre production of Goldilocks & The Three Bears.

Goldilocks, on a trip into the forest, ventures into a seemingly uninhabited house. In the process of making herself feel at home, she turns the place into a gigantic mess! Little does she know that the house belongs to a family of three bears (who will not be too pleased).

Writers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Honk!, Mary Poppins) have redefined this classic children's tale - transforming it into a raucous affair sure to delight the entire family.

The production takes place February 29 - March 8, 2020, at Columbia Children's Theatre on the 1st level of Richland Mall, 3400 Forest Drive next to Barnes & Noble. Show times are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 for children three years of age through adult. The 7:00 p.m. performances on Saturday evenings have a special ticket price of $5.00 for everyone. Advance tickets can be purchased securely online at columbiachildrenstheatre.com. For more information contact CCT at 803-691-4548.



It's the classic tale that reminds children not to fiddle with the belongings of others, lest there be consequences to bear. When Goldi joins Mr. Locks on a "take your daughter to work day," and wanders off into the forest she happens upon a cottage in the woods and soon discovers many things about the world around her and how to share and preserve it for all its inhabitants. With a sprightly score and a dancing bear or three, this retelling of the classic tale is perfect for the whole family.

The cast features such CCT favorites as Julian Deleon as Father Bear, Brandi Smith, Carol Beis and Jordan Harper as Mother Bear and CCT YouTheatre actors Coco Diveley and Therese Reosti.

The titular role will be shared by Illia Dia and new-comer Grace Sawicki and her father Mr. Locks will be played by Baker Morrison. The show is directed by CCT Artistic Director, Jerry Stevenson, with choreography by Lisa Sendler and Brandi Smith and costumes by Donna Harvey.





