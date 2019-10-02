Classic Albums Live Covers Tom Petty's 'Damn The Torpedoes' At Montalvo Arts Center

This November, Classic Albums Live invites the Bay Area to rock out to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers-Damn the Torpedoes. Presented by Montalvo Arts Center as part of its Carriage House Concert Series, this special one-night performance will feature an array of hit songs including "Refugee" and "Don't Do Me Like That."

Classic Albums Live offers a rollicking concert of live covers of music's greatest albums, performed note for note, cut for cut. Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Damn the Torpedoes will be presented at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($58 Reserved; $65 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Classic Albums Live was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin and is dedicated to presenting performances that stay true to the material and avoid gimmickry. Inspired by the bold sounds of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Classic Albums Live will recreate the magic that Tom Petty brought to stage so memorably.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





