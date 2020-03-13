Cirque du Soleil AXEL Cancelled in San Jose

The State of California has requested a ban on all public events over 250 persons to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. In conjunction with SAP Center Management and for the safety of our audience members and employees, Cirque du Soleil will not be performing AXEL as scheduled at SAP Center from March 24-28, 2020.



All ticket holders for AXEL in San Jose will receive official notice on how to proceed from the original point of purchase. If you have purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, please note that you will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.



The touring division at Cirque du Soleil will be working to reschedule these dates in the upcoming weeks. In consultation with local authorities and our business partners, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and SAP Center Management is committed to provide a work and performance environment that will meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.



Although this situation results from circumstances beyond their control, Cirque du Soleil and SAP Center Management apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.



Both organizations continue to monitor the situation and will share additional information to our loyal Cirque fans as needed. For any other questions, please contact the box office or our Customer Service team at 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You