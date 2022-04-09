Cinnabar Theater Releases 50th Anniversary Season Lineup

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to announce their 2022/2023 season lineup, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

As Cinnabar Theater celebrates their 50th season, they are thrilled to present a series of shows that reflects their passion for bringing the arts to the Petaluma community and beyond. Cinnabar Theater's upcoming plays and musicals tell stories through new perspectives and imaginative theater-specific storytelling devices that will transport their audiences across time and space! From the auditorium of a school's spelling competition to exploration on the high seas, our season will explore the human conditions of competition, survival, love, family, adventure, and more.

After being separated for so long Cinnabar Theater is excited to open their doors to the community once again and connect with each other as they seek to enlighten and entertain. Here's to another 50 years!

They will open their 50th anniversary season with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", A Musical Comedy by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn. September 9 - 25, 2022. This Tony award winning musical comedy takes a hilarious and candid look at the lives of 6 mid-pubescent children as they fight their way through the Spelling Bee Championship of a lifetime.

Their second show is "Misery", based on Stephen King's Hit Thriller, by William Goldman. October 14 - 30, 2022. When romance novelist Paul Sheldon is forced to write a new novel by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, he quickly realizes she has no intention of letting him go.

Their third show is "Daddy Long Legs", a Musical Romance By John Caird & Paul Gordon. January 6 - 22, 2023. A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty young woman and her mysterious benefactor known as "Daddy Long Legs", who each find love where they least expect it.

The fourth show in their lineup is "Tiger Style!" A Play About Family by Mike Lew. February 3 - 19, 2023. Adult siblings Albert and Jennifer Chen take an "Asian Freedom Tour!" from California to Shenzhen, examining the successes and failures of "tiger parenting" in this comedy.

Their fifth show is "Shipwrecked! An Entertainment. The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont". An Adventure Tale For All Ages by Donald Margulies. April 7 - 23, 2023. Inspired by the true story of the unlikely hero, bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont, Shipwrecked! is a fun-filled production with a wealth of fantastic characters.

Their final show, an Opera, is TBA. The dates will be June 9 - 25, 2023.

Tickets and season subscriptions will be available this summer via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920. Stay tuned for more information!

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.