Chanticleers Theatre Reschedules THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and MAMMA MIA

Chanticleers Theatre ("Chanticleers") announced today that the scheduled productions of The Bridges of Madison County and Mamma Mia are being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacklyn L. Wilferd, Ph.D., President of the Chanticleers Board of Directors, released the following statement:

"First and foremost, all of us here at Chanticleers hope that you and yours are well and healthy. As we hope you are doing, we are strictly adhering to the Stay-At-Home and Social Distancing orders so that we can all come through this pandemic healthy.

As you know, Chanticleers Theatre is currently closed, with no rehearsals or performances taking place. However, the Board of Directors has been meeting via conference calls and planning, as best we can, for how to safely and responsibly resume our operations when the situation allows. At this point, and using our best judgement of future events, here is our current plan for our current season:

The Bridges of Madison County, previously scheduled to open May 1st, will now open October 16th and run through November 15th (the time slot formerly allotted for Mamma Mia).

The Foreigner will open as planned on July 17th, running through August 9th (no change to dates).

Mamma Mia will now open our 2021 season and will open in February 2021. (The balance of our 2021 season is still being determined and will be announced once rights are obtained.)

For those who have purchased tickets and reserved a specific day to attend either The Bridges of Madison County or Mamma Mia, we will simply move your tickets to the same day within the new timeframe. Of course, if you would like to change days or request a refund, we are more than happy to accommodate your request - simply contact the box office staff at reservations@chanticleers.org or call 510-SEE-LIVE (733-5483). We appreciate your continued support. Our Flex Pass holders will be sent a separate email with additional information regarding your options.

PLEASE NOTE: Prior to re-opening our theatre, we will have the entire facility cleaned and disinfected to ensure the safety of our audiences, staff and performers. In addition, we will follow all health department guidelines for any recurring cleaning recommended at that point in time. Your health and safety are of utmost importance to us!

All of us at Chanticleers want to thank you for your patience and we appreciate your support. And, when the situation allows, we hope that you will not only see our shows but also support the wide range of theatre available here in the Bay Area. All theatre companies are struggling to get back on our feet and we all need your support now more than ever."

https://chanticleers.org/





