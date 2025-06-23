Cast and Creative Team Set for THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE at Z Space

San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company and Z Space revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Day the Sky Turned Orange—a bold new musical inspired by the haunting true event that stopped the San Francisco Bay Area in its tracks.



The Day the Sky Turned Orange will perform at San Francisco’s Z Space beginning Friday, September 5 and running through Sunday, October 5, 2025. Press night will be held on Tuesday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.



September 2020. San Francisco. An ominous sky. High school science teacher Amari must let go of her grief while starting a new relationship; her brother, QC, grapples with the realities of long-COVID and his future as an artist; and her student, Alé, is just trying to pay for remote therapy.

Painted with the background of the ongoing pandemic, Black Lives Matters uprisings, and an upcoming election, these interconnected San Franciscans face yet another sobering moment: the day the sky turned orange.



Directed by Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. (SFBATCO) and associate directed by Nikki Meñez (Z Space), this R&B and hip-hop musical from Julius Ernesto Rea, Olivia Kuper Harris, and David Michael Ott is a testament to living through the trials of 2020 as well as a compassionate reminder of the importance of caring for our planet, our communities, and ourselves.



“The Day the Sky Turned Orange is a symbol of the times, born from fire, smoke, and necessity,” said SFBATCO Artistic Director and The Day the Sky Turned Orange Director Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. “What began as a kind of musical TED Talk meets concept album, has evolved over 3.5 years into a two-act world premiere for, of, and by the San Francisco Bay Area. Inspired by Orange Skies Day—September 9, 2020—when wildfires turned the Bay Area sky an ominous orange, the show has evolved through music workshops, script readings, and early public presentations, beginning with its first staged musical reading at SFBATCO’s New Roots Theatre Festival two years ago. Audiences will now witness the musical brilliance of composer-lyricists Olivia Kuper Harris and David Michael Ott, be slammed by the explosive choreography of Vince Chan, and get swept away by playwright Julius Rea’s intricately woven love letter to San Francisco, a city holding its breath during a terrifying, yet deeply unifying, chapter in our lives.”



“When Rodney and SFBATCO first approached me in 2021, I was thrilled by the opportunity—and challenge—of writing my first musical,” adds composer & lyricist Olivia Kuper Harris. “The Day the Sky Turned Orange doesn’t follow the mold of a traditional musical. The crux of the story is deeply existential, and I was inspired by that, and we tried to support that with the score. The music is atmospheric and cross-genre; there are elements of R&B, soul, pop and even house music, as we brought ourselves and our musical backgrounds to this. My co-writer, David Michael Ott and I spent time walking through San Francisco, absorbing the city’s colors, sounds, and people. What emerged was music inspired by the city's vibrancy—music that reflects just how special this place truly is.”



“Z Space is delighted to partner with SFBATCO to co-produce the world premiere of The Day the Sky Turned Orange,” said Z Space Curatorial Director and The Day the Sky Turned Orange Associate Director Nikki Meñez. “Z Space has a long history of nurturing bold, new musicals - from Hundred Days, to Weightless, to The Red Shades. We know that music that resonates with us, and stories that reflect us, can and will inspire change. We know, too, that SFBATCO and Z Space share these values and, through this soulful R&B and hip-hop musical rooted in SF Bay Area culture, we have a collaborative testament to the importance of caring for our natural world, ourselves, and each other.”



The cast of The Day the Sky Turned Orange includes (in alphabetical order): Sleiman Alahmadieh (Ensemble, QC U/S), Audrey Degon (Alé), Markaila Dyson* (Ensemble, Alé U/S), Janelle LaSalle* (U/S Amari, U/S Principal), Roeen Nooran* (Rayan), Nina-Sophia Pacheco (Amari), Alexis-Nichole Pineda (Dancer), Sidney Matthew Román (Marcus, Ensemble, Rayan U/S), William I. Schmidt* (Quincy Charles [QC]), Phaedra Tillery-Boughton* (Principal, Ensemble), Sam Yoshikawa (Dancer, Dance Captain), and Rae Yuen* (Momo, Ensemble).



The creative team for The Day the Sky Turned Orange includes: Olivia Kuper Harris & David Michael Ott (Composers & Lyricists), Julius Ernesto Rea (Playwright), Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. (Director), Nikki Meñez (Associate Director), Vince Chan (Choreographer), Matt Fukui Grandy (Musical Director), Aidaa Peerzada (Dramaturg), Carlos-Antonio Aceves (Scenic Designer), Claudio Andres Restrepo Silva (Lighting Designer), Michael Creason (Sound Designer), Nolan Miranda (Costume Designer), Peyton Whiteside (Props Designer), Jack Dobens (Associate Props Designer), Sarah Phykitt** (Production Manager & Video Designer), Trinity Wicklund* (Stage Manager), and Morgan Bright* (Assistant Stage Manager).



*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

**Member, United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829