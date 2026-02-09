Cast and Creative Team Set for LOST IN YONKERS at Center REP

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Center Repertory Company has revealed the cast and creative team for Neil Simon’s Lost In Yonkers, performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, beginning Sunday, March 29 and running through Sunday, April 19, 2026. Press night will be held on Saturday, April 4.

Directed by longtime San Francisco Bay Area theatrical favorite Nancy Carlin, this production marks the 35th anniversary revival production of this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning heartfelt comedy. This multi-award-winning memory play transports us to a small apartment above a candy store in Yonkers, NY in 1942. Financially strapped and needing to dig his family out of medical debt, Eddie must leave his two teen boys to live with his sister and mother while he takes to the road as a salesman. A strange new world opens up to the boys as they must navigate their estranged mafia-linked Uncle Louie and authoritarian Grandma Kurnitz (and her odious mustard soup) while befriending their neurodiverse Aunt Bella, whose love and determination buoys the family against the headwinds of transformation.



Center REP is proud to partner with VistAbility—an East Bay non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs since 1965—as the community partner for this production of Lost in Yonkers.



The cast of Lost in Yonkers includes (in alphabetical order) Azzy David (Arty), Adam Magill (Eddie), Sarah Mitchell (Gert), Vinny Randazzo (Louie), Ellen Ratner (Grandma Kurnitz), Renee Rogoff (Bella), and Tristan Rodriguez (Jay).



The creative team for Lost in Yonkers includes Nancy Carlin (Director), Becky Bodurtha (Costume Designer), Deanna Zibello (Scenic Designer), Emily Haynes (Wigs Designer), Alyssa Tryon (Props Designer), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Designer), Christian Mejia (Lighting Designer), Cheryle Honerlah (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).



Center REP productions include REP CONNECT events, which invite patrons to learn more about the production, meet the artists and each other. Events are free, unless otherwise noted, and open to all ticket holders regardless of the date of their tickets.

REP CONNECT events for Lost In Yonkers include the Director Chat (April 3, 6:30 p.m.) Cast Chat (April 8, following the performance), and our Pride Mixer (April 15, 6:30 p.m.).

