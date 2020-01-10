Cast Named For Nicole Parizeau's THE HUMAN OUNCE At Berkeley City Club

Central Works 2020 Celebratory 30th Season begins February 15 and runs through November 15, 2020 featuring 4 new world premieres plays.

The Central Works 30th Anniversary Season launches with world premiere #66, from the Central Works Writers Workshop. A new play about art and scandal, The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau running Feb 15-Mar 15 (Previews Feb. 13 &14).

In The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau, aspects of cancel culture from across the ages are explored in this new play about art and scandal. A fine old painting on the gallery wall is holding pride of place in the museum. The painter? An old master in his own right, admired worldwide, historically important, and an inspiration to thousands. And revealed as a monster. What now? The art is not the artist; should it pay for the sins of he who painted it?

Directed by Gary Graves; the ensemble cast of The Human Ounce features Champagne Hughes, Kimberly Ridgeway and Don Wood. The production has costume design by Tammy Berlin, lighting design by Gary Graves, prop design by Debbie Shelley and sound design and Gregory Scharpen.

Cast:

Champagne Hughes (Jory) is a Bay Area Artivist, Actor, DJ, and Producer. A Theater Arts graduate from SJSU, her mission is to create social change within the statewide theater communities by constructing and integrating robust diversity initiatives in hopes of building a supportive working environment for all artists and administrators of color. Previous onstage work includes Othello and Macbeth at African American Shakespeare Company, Clybourne Park at Altarena Theater, Romeo and Juliet at Ubuntu Theater. Champagne has also held management roles for The Flight Deck, American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theater and Beach Blanket Babylon. www.DJChampagne.com

Kimberly Ridgeway (Biz) has over 70 acting, directing, writing and producing credits in film and theater. Some of her acting credits include Mrs. Muller, Doubt; Sam Stevens, The Gigolo Chronicles; Randa, Savannah Sipping Society; Bernice, The Piano Lesson; and Camae in The Mountaintop for which she won the 2016 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local). Kim can be seen next in The Great Society at CCCT.

Don Wood (Dodge) joins Central Works for the second time, the first being Chekhov's Ward 6. Just before this he was in An Invitation Out by Shualee Cook with Quantum Dragon Theatre Co. Next up: We Are Radios by Chana Porter, a Shotgun Players Champagne Staged Reading at Ashby Stage.

For more information visit http://centralworks.org/.





