Carmen Castillo Steps Into Lead Role of Z Space's THE RED SHADES: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera

Z Space, one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works, announced today that New York-based actress Carmen Castillo* will step into the role of "Ida" in the world premiere of The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera.

The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera will premiere on Z Space's Steindler Stage, beginning Thursday, October 13 through Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Written by Adrienne Price with music by Adrienne Price, Matt Fukui Grandy, and Jeanine Adkisson, The Red Shades mixes elements of rock concerts and musical theater, to tell the story of Ida, a teenage trans girl, who runs away from her small-town life to join a gang of trans superheroes squatting in the Tenderloin.



Castillo's credits include the 3rd National Tour of Once (Olney Theatre Center, Arden Theatre), Tinker Bell (Adventure Theatre), Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure (Imagination Stage), Soon by Nick Blaemire (Prima, 11th Hour), Golden Age by Karen Hartman (59E59), The Big Mix, conceived & directed by Tina Landau (Little Island).



Castillo says, "As a transfemme whose original avenue into performance was rock and roll, I dream of getting to work on projects like The Red Shades! The material is so rich and close to my heart, and I can't wait to see what this amazing team of queer artist puts together."



Castillo joins a cast of talented San Francisco Bay Area actors. The other trans superheroes will be played by Ezra Reaves (Tommy), Chris Steele (Genevieve), and B Noel Thomas* (Sherry). Adam KuveNiemann plays the villains (Sheriff Lear, Ida's Dad, and Doctor Smile). The ensemble includes the multi-talented Julio Chavez, May Ramos, and Romelo Urbi who all play a variety of roles. The band features KB Boyce (bass), Fureigh (guitar), Blair Switch (drums), and Sid Quinsaat (keys).



Z Space has been developing The Red Shades since 2018, and extends deep gratitude to Tommy Clifford-Carlos whose artistry and passion was pivotal to the development of the role of Ida during Z Space's July 2019 workshop and January 2020 reading.



Tickets (available on a sliding scale of $0-$50) are now available online at zspace.org/redshades. Opening night/press night will take place on Thursday, October 20.



The Red Shades is co-directed by Rotimi Agbabiaka and Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe, with musical direction by Matt Fukui Grandy and Sid Quinsaat, and choreography by Stacey Printz.



*member, Actors' Equity Association