CMT Postpones KINKY BOOTS and Launches Creative Distance Learning

CMT Marquee Productions of Kinky Boots slated for April 17-26 has been postponed until next season in the same April time slot.



CMT has created virtual rehearsal schedules and live sessions for their Rising Stars production of Godspell (originally set for April 30-May 3) and their Mainstage production of In The Heights (originally scheduled for May 8-17). It is not clear when or how these productions will take the stage. CMT has temporarily paused ticket sales for these two productions. Their intent as cast members continue to work online with their artistic teams, is that each production will have a performance opportunity of some kind. As we learn more over the coming months about the ability for them to gather in person, we will continue to update you.

CMT's full time staff is all working from home on future projects so that when they are able to re-open their doors, they can do so with a full set of artistic programs. For up-to-date info, CMT's social media feeds are: https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensMusicalTheater, https://www.instagram.com/cmtsj/.



Here is what 100+ cast members of In the Heights looked like recently as they checked in. Videos are being uploaded to teach choreography and vocals and we are hoping to spark creativity. https://bit.ly/2J8r50O





