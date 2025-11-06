CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: THE MUSICAL Opens This Month at Masquers Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Masquers Playhouse will present Catch Me If You Can: The Musical from November 14 through December 7, 2025, directed by Enrico Banson, a Bay Area filmmaker and theatre artist whose credits include The People vs. Mona and Seminar with The Royal Underground. Performances will take place at Masquers Playhouse, 105 Park Place, Point Richmond.

Based on the DreamWorks film and the true story of con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., the musical follows a teenager who assumes the identities of a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer before turning 21. As FBI agent Carl Hanratty closes in, Frank’s exploits evolve into a search for connection and self-understanding. Danila Burshteyn stars as Frank Abagnale Jr., with Nelson Brown as Carl Hanratty.

Director Enrico Banson brings a film-influenced visual approach to the production, using cinematic framing, 1960s television motifs, and stylized design. “For me, Catch Me If You Can isn’t just about the chase—it’s about fathers and sons, identity, and the masks we wear to earn love or approval,” Banson said. “I wanted to fuse film and theatre to explore how performance itself becomes a form of truth.”

The creative team includes Camden Daly (music direction), Katherine Cooper (choreography), Jack Hull (production design), Mara Norleen (costumes), and George Doerr (stage management).

Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A post-show cast and crew talkback will follow the Sunday, November 23 matinee.