BroadwaySF to Present A Conversation with Giada De Laurentiis

BroadwaySF will present present Unscripted: A Conversation with Giada De Laurentiis—the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling—taking place on Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre.

In this one-night-only event, the Emmy Award-winning television personality, chef, restauranteur, and 9x New York Times bestselling author will discuss her new cookbook, SUPER-ITALIAN: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods (Rodale Books; Publication Date: March 4, 2025).



Tickets for Unscripted: A Conversation with Giada De Laurentiis will go on sale on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. PT. A copy of SUPER-ITALIAN is included with the purchase of a ticket.



Giada De Laurentiis has defined Italian cooking for over two decades, introducing the vibrancy and nutrition of Mediterranean staples into millions of American homes. Now, the acclaimed and beloved chef turns her hand to Italian superfoods with SUPER-ITALIAN, offering delicious, superfood-packed recipes that promote wellness, longevity, and joy.



Italian cooks have a long tradition of eating in a nutrient-dense way, using flavor-packed ingredients like anchovies, nuts, and olives, to elevate the taste of food while boosting its health benefits. In SUPER-ITALIAN, Giada identifies delicious, versatile kitchen staples packed with good fats, phytonutrients, and gut-pleasing fiber.



“The ingredients that make my list are not only good for you,” explains Giada. “They also make things taste better, so that eating the things you know you should eat— lean proteins, seasonal fruits and vegetables, unprocessed and unrefined grains—is that much more pleasurable.”



The superfoods featured in 100+ Italian recipes include:

Olives + olive oil: Umbrian Chicken Stew with Green Olives, Kale Salsa Verde, and Grilled Swordfish with Olive Bagna Cauda

Beans + Legumes: Artichoke Dip with White Beans, Crunchy Roasted Butter Beans, and Creamy Cannellini Beans

Cruciferous vegetables: Winter Beans and Greens Soup, Orecchiette with Almond Pesto and Broccoli Rabe, and Green Gazpacho

Small fish: Caesar Aioli, Pasta Assassina, and Anchovy Pasta with Walnuts

Vinegar: Balsamic Chocolate Truffles, Grilled Endive Salad with Citrus and Pancetta, and Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola and Balsamic

And mushrooms, garlic, nuts, capers, chiles, citrus, herbs, eggs, and tomatoes.

Giada De Laurentiis was the star of Everyday Italian on the Food Network. She attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris and then worked in a variety of Los Angeles restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, before starting her own catering and private-chef company, GDL Foods, whose clients have included such stars as Ron Howard. She is the granddaughter of movie producer Dino De Laurentiis and grew up in Los Angeles, where she still lives.