Broadway By The Bay Announces Summer Fundraiser Social COMMUNITY IN CONCERT

Broadway by the Bay will hold its third annual summer fundraiser social on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the historic Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City.

The evening, titled COMMUNITY IN CONCERT, will truly celebrate our community, featuring special performances from some of the company's favorite community actors that have graced the Fox stage. The concert event will also feature exciting raffle items, and will honor some of the key supporters at Broadway by the Bay (BBBay) that have made a lasting impact on the organization. All proceeds from the event will be used to further the company's mission of inspiring, educating, and engaging the community and local talent through the power of musical theatre.

Tickets (starting at $50) can be purchased online at broadwaybythebay.org or by calling (650) 579-5565.

"This year we decided to focus our summer event on the most important element of our company, which is our local talent. Featuring our performers in this personal way will be a new experience for many of our patrons, and highlight the true community that is built here at BBBay. It's an opportunity to get closer to the audience, both in performance and conversation, and share what we are all about."

The evening begins at 7pm with a "cocktail hour" in the lobby of the Fox Theatre, followed by the performance portion of the evening beginning at 7:30pm. The event will also honor John & Jeri Blatt and Robyn Tribuzi, recipients of this year's new Ovation Award. The Ovation Awards will be presented annually to one or more recipients who have, through time and talent in performance, production, or other means of support, contributed immeasurably to the success, longevity, and strength of Broadway by the Bay.

John & Jeri Blatt have been truly generous of time, talent, and treasure at BBBay as donors, actors, volunteers, patrons - they have done, and continue to do it all, having bridged BBBay's transition and move to the Fox Theatre and providing a bond to the organization's history. Robyn Tribuzi is a choreographer who has worked with BBBay for decades as both a performer and choreographer, elevating both the artistic product as well as the artist experience. Tribuzi is a tremendous talent and has actively supported the arts both through her work in community and semi-professional theatre, as well as being a high school educator at San Mateo High School, who just retired this year.

Individual tickets for the concert are $50 each. VIP tickets for the event, which include gourmet dinner beforehand at 5:30pm, are $125 each. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets, to donate raffle prizes, or to become a sponsor, contact Director of Patron and Community Engagement Andrew Kracht at andrew@broadwaybythebay.org or at (650) 579-5565.

All net proceeds support BBBay's four mainstage productions, Theatre Arts Academy (which provides quality theatre education to students grades 2-12), and community outreach programs.





