Boys Who Sing Invited To Test-Drive Ragazzi Boys Chorus With Online SINGFEST

Acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus invites young boys who enjoy singing to attend a digital incarnation of its popular SingFest. While in-person gatherings are not possible, Ragazzi instead opts for a free online event that allows young singers to have fun, play games, and get to know Ragazzi's world-class chorus from the comfort of home. This free hour-long mini-camp for boys ages 7 to 10 offers singing and musical games and a chance to experience Ragazzi's faculty. Boys who love to sing and want to "test-drive" Ragazzi's virtual choral experience are invited to participate in this casual and engaging event, which seamlessly integrates zero-stress choral auditions for the Spring 2021 semester.

SingFest runs from 10-11am PT Saturday, January 9, 2021. No singing experience is necessary, but those interested must pre-register online at ragazzi.org or by emailing ragoff@ragazzi.org.

If a child is unable to attend SingFest, but is interested in joining Ragazzi, the chorus is hosting online auditions for potential new choristers to learn about joining the group. Boys aged 5-18 years old and their parents can get introduced to Ragazzi, digitally meeting one-on-one with a Ragazzi chorus director for some short, fun singing games appropriate to their age level. These appointments also give young singers and their parents a chance to ask specific questions. No prior experience is required for interested boys aged 5-11 years old-it is recommended that potential choristers aged 12 and older have some music experience before joining the group. Sign-ups are also open for Ragazzi's Music & Movement class, offered for boys 5 to 7-no audition is required for this fun, interactive class. For more information, to schedule an appointment, or register for Music & Movement, the public may visit https://ragazzi.org/join-us.

Pivoting to fully-online rehearsals during the pandemic, Ragazzi's virtual program has fostered both individual vocal development and collaboration. To enable virtual rehearsals, Ragazzi has employed advanced technology that allows choristers to learn and record their parts. The acclaimed chorus has also implemented a remote rehearsal console called Ragazzi Virtual Studio, which improves audio quality and reduces the latency (delay time) inherent in live video streaming platforms to a point where singers can harmonize in real-time over common Internet connections. Pilot tested by Ragazzi choristers, this groundbreaking technology was developed by the JackTrip Foundation, which was launched by Ragazzi parent and software engineer and Ragazzi parent Mike Dickey in collaboration with Chris Chafe and Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics. Earlier this month, Ragazzi presented Beyond the Stars, a livestreamed concert of treasured seasonal gems as well as timely songs of hope and resiliency. Hundreds tuned in live to watch the holiday performance, featuring contributions from more than 200 Ragazzi boys, including many choristers performing live from home.

Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's premiere music and performance organizations for boys. During the 2019-2021 school year, more than 250 boys from over 100 schools in 30+ Bay Area communities participated in the program. Ragazzi means "boys" in Italian and is the term used in opera to refer to children's voices. Ragazzi has performed with the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, Opera San Jose, West Bay Opera, Symphony Silicon Valley, Masterworks Chorale, and the Stanford University Symphonic Chorus among others. The group has toured throughout the United States and internationally. Ragazzi was honored for its contribution to the San Francisco Symphony's triple Grammy Award-winning recording of Stravinsky's Perséphone, and has five CDs available: A Holiday Collection, Canciones de Alabanza, Magnificat: My Spirit Rejoices, Splendors of the Italian Baroque, and I Dream A World.