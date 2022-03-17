Berkeley Rep's OVATION Gala to Return in April

On Saturday, April 29 Berkeley Repertory Theatre is inviting guests to its signature event OVATION, an evening to celebrate the organization's 54th anniversary by honoring the Theatre's return to live performances. The event will take place at 5PM at The Presidio Theatre, in San Francisco's Presidio.

The event is both a spectacular party and an opportunity to celebrate and support the Theatre's innovative work both on and off stage, from its productions and new play development program to its efforts to nurture the next generation of theatre makers and theatre lovers. Since the start of the pandemic, Berkeley Rep has worked to support its artists, plan bold and innovative productions, and explore creative ways to present the craft of theatre. After a two-year hiatus, guests will reconnect in person with luminary artists and friends to experience theatre, live from the stage.

"After two years of virtual galas, we are thrilled to be welcoming back so many artists and friends who have been part of our history," says departing Managing Director Susie Medak. "On a personal note, I can't believe this will be my last gala as managing director. I have seen the event grow and expand over the years, and I am so proud of our Development staff and vigilant volunteers, past and present, who make up the gala committee, all of whom have worked tirelessly and demonstrated tremendous dedication. I look forward to toasting the future and Berkeley Rep's continuing commitment to artists and the development of new work."

The evening will begin with an elegant seated dinner al fresco for Ovation sponsors presented by McCalls, the Bay Area's preeminent caterer for over 40 years, in the beautiful courtyard of the Presidio Theatre. After dinner, guests will be ushered indoors for a night of tributes and performances from a few talented artists who have graced Berkeley Rep's stage including: EGOT-winner Rita Moreno, Amber Iman (soon to be seen this summer in Berkeley Rep's world premiere production of Goddess), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Swept Away) Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), and Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud:The Life and Times of The Temptations). Renowned choreographer Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Monsoon Wedding) will direct; Carmel Dean (American Idiot, Monsoon Wedding) serves as music director. After the show, the celebration continues with dancing under the stars.

OVATION is made possible by the generosity of platinum sponsors Michelle Mercer and Bruce Golden, Marcia Grand, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, and Gail and Arne Wagner.The planning committee for the event includes Sandra Eggers (co-chair), Christine Rupp (co-chair), Ronnie Caplane, Narsai David, Richard Edwards, Robin Edwards, Jill Fugaro, Scott Haber, Sandra McCandless, Sudha Pennathur, Laura Severino, Audrey Rose Sockolov, Jean Strunsky, and Gail Wagner.

Tickets for Berkeley Rep's OVATION begin at $100. Sponsorships are available at several different tiers - $1,000 and $1,500 (Silver and Gold sponsor tickets) - $6,000 (Bronze), $7,500 (Silver table), $12,500 (Gold table), $25,000 (Platinum table). All proceeds from the event support all of the work on Berkeley Rep's stages, as well as the Theatre's arts education and new play development programs.

For more information, contact Elaina Guyett at eguyett@berkeleyrep.org or 510 647-2909.

Berkeley Rep is a vaccinated company, including staff, artists, and volunteers. Health and safety guidelines can be found here.