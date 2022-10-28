Berkeley Rep to Welcome 15 Fellows for 2022/23 Season

Berkeley Repertory Theatre will welcome 15 young professionals who have been awarded fellowships for the 2022/23 season. Talented individuals from across the nation apply for this 11-month-long pre-professional training at the award-winning theatre. Fulfilling artistic, production, and administrative activities, the fellows receive specialized training to further their future careers in the arts. They also gain professional contacts, attend career development seminars, and help with all aspects of Berkeley Rep's 2022/23 season.



"We are so excited to welcome this new class of fellows to Berkeley Rep," said Berkeley Rep Managing Director Tom Parrish. "This fellowship program is an important educational and training opportunity for these early career professionals, and it is a manifestation of Berkeley Rep's mission and values to be developing the next generation of arts administrators, artists, educators, technicians, and craftspeople. So many of us, myself included, entered the theatre field through training programs like this one, and we are all looking forward to mentoring and teeing up our fellows for future success."



Sponsored by American Express, the program provides invaluable experience and gives fellows the opportunity to train alongside a team of highly skilled artists, administrators, and designers to reach professional goals. Many alumni of this program continue to work as theatre administrators and practitioners, employed full time by many organizations, including Berkeley Rep.



The 2022/23 fellows are the first residents of the Medak Center, the ambitious new seven-floor building named after longtime Managing Director Susie Medak, who recently retired from Berkeley Rep. Located directly next door to Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre and Peet's Theatre, the Medak Center provides vital housing for Berkeley Rep's visiting artists and guests. In addition to 45 apartment units, the building includes dedicated classrooms, rehearsal and performance space, two workshop spaces, an outdoor terrace, a video display marquee on the mezzanine level, and a 19ft x 32ft mural commissioned in collaboration with the Sogorea Te' Land Trust and created by artist Cece Carpio acknowledging the Ohlone peoples.



Fellowships for the 2022/23 season have been awarded to:

Maria Arreola (she/they), a native of Blue Island, Illinois, and graduate of Macalester College, serves as the Peter F. Sloss Artistic Fellow under the mentorship of Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Director of the Ground Floor/Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

Seraphim Blount (any), a native of Olivehurst, California, and graduate of University of California Santa Cruz, serves as the Scenic Construction Fellow under the mentorship of Technical Directors Matt Rohner and Jim Smith.

Kenzie Bradley (she/her), a native of Chicago, Illinois, and graduate of Villanova University (MA) and Georgia College & State University (BA), serves as the Scenic Art Fellow under the mentorship of Charge Scenic Artist Lisa Lázár.

Ariana Cardoza (she/her), a native of Queens, New York, and graduate of Ithaca College, serves as the Harry Weininger Sound Fellow under the mentorship of Sound and Video Supervisor Lane Elms.

Violet Clemons (she/her), a native of Chicago, Illinois, and graduate of Ball State University, serves as the Costumes Fellow under the mentorship of Costume Director Maggie Yule.

Megan Coatney (she/her), a native of Leesburg, Virginia, and graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, serves as the Development/Fundraising Fellow under the mentorship of Associate Director of Development Daria Hepps.

Calvin Friedman (they/them), a native of Carrboro, North Carolina, and graduate of Macalester College, serves as the Stage Management Fellow under the mentorship of Director of Production Audrey Hoo, Associate Production Manager Kali Grau, Associate Stage Supervisor Gabriel Holman, and Stage Supervisor Julia Englehorn.

Kristina Fosmire (she/her), a native of Gloversville, New York, and graduate of Syracuse University, serves as the Props Fellow under Properties Supervisor Jillian Green.

Flo Gill (they/them), a native of Yorkshire, United Kingdom, and graduate of Bennington College, serves as the Production Management Fellow under the mentorship of Director of Production Audrey Hoo and Associate Production Manager Kali Grau.

Tiffany Hernandez-Alberto (she/her), a native of Oakland, California, and graduate of University of California at Berkeley, serves as the Lighting/Electrics Fellow under the mentorship of Lighting Supervisor Fred Geffken and Associate Lighting Supervisor Sarina Renteria.

Muriel Steinke (she/her), a native of Gross Pointe, Michigan, and graduate of the University of Michigan, serves as the Multimedia Content Fellow under the mentorship of Senior Graphic Designer DC Scarpelli.

Katie Stevenson (she/her), a native of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and graduate of Kenyon College, serves as the Bret C. Harte Artistic Fellow under the mentorship of Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Director of the Ground Floor/Resident Dramaturg Madeleine Oldham.

Caroline Mae Woodson (she/her), a native of Oak Hill, Virginia, and graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, serves as the Marketing Fellow under the mentorship of Associate Director of Marketing Seth Macari.

Elizabeth Woolford (she/her), a native of Arlington, Virginia, and graduate of Wesleyan University, serves as the Education Fellow under the mentorship of School of Theatre Director Anthony Jackson.

Emily Zhou (she/they), a native of Rockville, Maryland, and graduate of University of Maryland at College Park, serves as the Company Management Fellow under the mentorship of Company Manager Peter Orkiszewski.



ABOUT BERKELEY REP



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org