Berkeley Rep To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
Funds to support The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced that it is a recipient of $40,000 from Grants for Arts Projects to support The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work. The Ground Floor is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Berkeley Repertory Theatre that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "Berkeley Rep is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."
"We're thrilled that the NEA has chosen to, once again, support this project," says Berkeley Rep Managing Director Susie Medak. " We are about to celebrate ten years of The Ground Floor and this grant is a terrific way to help honor this milestone. The Ground Floor is a critical investment in improving the quality of work on our stages, and supporting the innovative artists who are reshaping the American theatre canon."
The Art Works category is the NEA's largest funding category and supports projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and/or the strengthening of communities through the arts.
For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.