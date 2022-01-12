Berkeley Rep To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced that it is a recipient of $40,000 from Grants for Arts Projects to support The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work. The Ground Floor is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Berkeley Repertory Theatre that help support the community's creative economy," said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. "Berkeley Rep is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts."

The Art Works category is the NEA's largest funding category and supports projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and/or the strengthening of communities through the arts.

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.