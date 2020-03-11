Berkeley Rep Presents 2020 Teen One Acts Festival

Today the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre announced the selected plays for its 18th annual Teen One-Acts Festival. The 2020 festival will feature two full productions and one staged reading of plays written by Bay Area high school students.

The festival will take place on Friday, April 24 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 25 at 7:30pm at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre. Adult tickets are $15 and youth tickets are $10. Tickets are on sale now! They are available online at www.berkeleyrep.org/teenoneacts and by phone at 510 647-2912.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

China Doll, in Lavender

By J. Xiang

Directed by Tatiana Lira

Rachel, a young Chinese-American woman, finds herself an unlikely visitor in her family's past. Given the chance to interact with her predecessors, she struggles to understand their outlook on the world. Merging dream and reality, past and present, this queer drama examines the complexities of history, generational trauma, and societal expectations.

Varda Behind the Glass

By Maera Klein

Directed by Milo Bailey

In the midst of an escalating climate apocalypse, Varda finds that she has lost the ability to feel pain. She must decide whether to accept her girlfriend's attempts to protect her, or to risk losing everything she has to make what difference she can. A funny, touching examination of how we handle ourselves in the face of overwhelming odds.

The Rabbit Play (Staged Reading)

By Sofia Valdez

Directed by Sarah Schecter

The world is full of danger if you're a vulnerable creature like a rabbit. Or a teenage girl. This evocative, poignant, emotionally charged staged reading is a meditation on powerlessness, control, and the space we take up in the world.

Started in 2003, the Teen One-Acts Festival is an annual event produced by teens within the Teen Council at Berkeley Rep, featuring plays written, directed, designed, and produced by teens. Teens are mentored by Berkeley Repertory Theatre's fellows, giving high school students a chance to develop skills and access professional facilities and technology in areas including directing, sound, lights, sets, props, costumes, and ticket sales. The festival recreates a professional theatre experience that participants create and build from the ground up.

For more information, visit www.berkeleyrep.org/teenoneacts.





