Berkeley Rep Delays Reopening to November 2021

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that due to the increasing COVID cases spurred by the Delta variant and to ensure the utmost safety, the 2021/22 season will now begin November 12, 2021 with the production of Wintertime, reuniting playwright Charles L. Mee and director Les Waters.

"We care about the safety of our audiences, our artists, and our staff," says Managing Director Susie Medak. "At this moment in time it simply seems as though the most prudent choice is to postpone our opening for a month to allow this current wave of infection to run its course."

Originally, the 2021/22 season was scheduled to begin on October 1, 2021 with the world premiere of the ripple, the wave that carried me home, written by Christina Anderson and directed by Miranda Haymon. That production will now be the final show of the 2021/22 season, beginning performances on September 9, 2022.

Berkeley Rep is a fully vaccinated company, including every staff member, artist, and volunteer. All patrons must present a vaccination card, a photo of their card, or a digital vaccine record (e.g., myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov) with matching photo ID. Masks must be worn at all times in all areas of the theatre.

Berkeley Rep will allow subscribers to view a show online if they determine they would feel more comfortable staying at home, as a form of "digital insurance."

For the most up-to-date information on the season shows and health and safety, please visit berkeleyrep.org.