Berkeley Playhouse To Present Rock 'n' Roll Musical MEMPHIS

In Memphis, Tennessee, Huey Calhoun, a white department store employee, discovers his love of rock 'n roll. He discovers Felicia Farrell, a black singer who performs in the segregated night club owned by her brother Delray. Upon being fired from his job, Huey gets a job as a disc jockey for a local radio station. He begins to play the black music. His producer is a little skeptical about the music Huey wants to play, until the ratings come in.

Huey, fulfilling a promise he made to Felicia, plays her songs on his radio show, starting the "Golden Era of Rock 'n' Roll". Huey and Felica fall in love, but they must keep it secret because of the backlash they fear from the public. One night, a group of white men catch Huey and Felicia kissing and assault them.

Huey continues to rise in popularity and Felicia is soon discovered by a New York producer. Felicia is offered an opportunity of a lifetime, but Huey struggles with leaving the only home he's ever known-Memphis.

Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org.





