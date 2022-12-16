BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in February
Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show.
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, voted one of the best TV shows by Rolling Stone, currently airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.
The San Jose engagement of Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by arrangement with Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander presentation, and is an offering of the 2022/23 season.
Single tickets for Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Recommended for ages 3-8. All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com.Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
VIP Experience upgrades are available for $75 each and includes an exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, an exclusive Bluey VIP gift, and an exclusive photo opportunity per group* with a Bluey Costume Character. *All members of the Group must purchase the VIP Experience. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Limited availability while supplies last.
The performance schedule for Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! is as follows: Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sunday, February 5 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show's runtime is 45 minutes without intermission.
Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.
Broadway San Jose's Health and Safety Policy:
Broadway San Jose asks audiences to join in providing the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew, and staff. For the most up-to-date information on Broadway San Jose's COVID-19 policies, visit: broadwaysanjose.com/information/safe-and-clean-commitment/. For questions regarding this policy, please email info@broadwaysanjose.com.
