BEETLEJUICE to Return to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway musical comedy, will return to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, March 31 and running through Sunday, April 5, 2026. Press night will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown(“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King(“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).