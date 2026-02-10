BEETLEJUICE to Return to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway musical comedy, will return to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, March 31 and running through Sunday, April 5, 2026. Press night will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.