BATS Improv to Celebrate Holiday Season With Two Unscripted Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BATS Improv will celebrate the holiday season with two unscripted productions—the return of An Improvised Dickens Musical and the first-ever, A NYE Plot Twist.



An Improvised Dickens Musical (November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025) will return this holiday season. Live the holiday spirit through the jolly characters and magical realism of Charles Dickens—and it’s a musical! Last year’s run drew a merry throng of eager spectators who reveled in a lively cast bringing Victorian London to life—where lovers, misers, ghosts, and urchins warm the heart with songs and dance. Imagine Oliver! with eggnog, mistletoe, and a brand-new story every night! The cast of An Improvised Dickens Musical (in alphabetical order) includes Basel Al-Naffouri, Karen Brelsford, Rafe Chase, Zoe Galvez, William Hall, Brian Lohmann, Lisa Rowland, Regina Saisi, Rebecca Stockley, Laura Wachtel, Lisa Wang, and Nikki Zapanta. The production is directed by Brian Lohmann; live improvised music provided by Joshua Raoul Brody.



This New Year’s Eve, expect the unexpected! In A NYE Plot Twist (December 31, 2025), BATS Improv’s talented improvisers create two completely original stories, both unfolding on New Year’s Eve. Just when you’re invested in the characters and the champagne’s about to pop… we spin the Wheel of Fate, sending the story in a whole new direction! A lively NYE party could suddenly become a fantasy quest. A quiet dinner could spiral into an epic sci-fi adventure. Anything can happen when the Wheel of Fate decides what comes next. Two stories. Endless twists. Zero script. One unforgettable way to ring in the New Year!

BATS Improv is dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Our classes and performances are crafted to help participants understand that there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. At BATS, we believe that by embracing mistakes, we cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.

