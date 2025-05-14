 tracking pixel
Aurora Theatre Suspends Plans For 2025/26 Season

The company has not reached its ticket sale goals this season, and they are unable to guarantee a successful season.

By: May. 14, 2025
Aurora Theatre Suspends Plans For 2025/26 Season Image
Berkeley's Aurora Theatre has announced that it is suspending plans for its 2025/26 season for the time being. According to a statement on social media, the company has not reached its ticket sale goals this season, and they are unable to guarantee a successful season. The company had delayed its season announcement until this point, and has now suspended it entirely.

"Our immediate focus is on completing our 2024/2025 Season -- our current run of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY and our upcoming THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE -- while considering options that would allow Aurora to continue operations into the future," reads the statement.

The completion of the company's 2024/2025 Season will depend on reaching a fundraising goal for their Spring Campaign, which is now underway. Aurora’s board and a core group of supporters have pledged to match all donations up to $50,000 three times over. Donations can be made here.

