Aurora Theatre Company Presents Christian Cagigal's SORTILEGIOS

SORTILEGIOS will be presented December 4th.

Aurora Theatre Company continues its 29th season with a special performance of Christian Cagigal's SORTILEGIOS, a virtual online magic show.



SORTILEGIOS will be presented December 4th.



Travel to the foggy outskirts of San Francisco as magician and Aurora Cabaret veteran Christian Cagigal ("one of the Bay Area's artistic treasures" -- SF Chronicle) invites you to an intimate evening of spells, stories, and strange happenings. Christian will reach through time and cyberspace to bring his humor and dark mysteries into your home. In SORTILEGIOS- the Spanish word for spells and charms - the magic won't only happen on your screen, it will happen in your minds and in your own hands! Join people from across the country as you enter Christian's enigmatic and interactive world.

DETAILS:

WHAT:

Christian Cagigal's SORTILEGIOS

WHEN:

Friday, December 4, 2020 (livestream) | 7 p.m. PST

TICKETS:

FREE for Aurora members | $20 for the public

Tickets are available at www.auroratheatre.org.

MORE INFO:

auroratheatre.org/events

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You