Aurora Theatre Company Postpones Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW

Aurora Theatre Company yesterday announced that it will reschedule its upcoming world premiere of Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW, previously scheduled February 4 - March 6, out of concern for public health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Berkeley theatre said in a statement: "As excited as we were to begin rehearsals last week coming back from a restful holiday vacation, we quickly realized that the health and safety of our community needed to be our top priority. We are excited about this world premiere (our second from Eureka Day playwright Spector) and sharing it with you. To that end, we will produce This Much I Know live and in-person later this year in September 2022."

Aurora joins many other Bay Area theatres and those around the country that have been forced to make similar decisions in recent days. Ticket holders will be contacted by Aurora's box office.