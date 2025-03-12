Anaïs Nin to be Explored in World Premiere SHAMELESS HUSSY at The Marsh SF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marsh San Francisco will present a provocative and passionate journey into the world of Anaïs Nin in Shameless Hussy, the world premiere of Lynne Kaufman’s newest play.

Known for her fearless exploration of love and desire, Anaïs’ life was as scandalous as her writing. This captivating work brings to life her many loves—including her father, husbands, psychoanalyst, and the infamous Henry and June Miller—revealing the complex, unapologetic woman behind the legend. Renowned for her evocative journals, Anaïs’ two greatest passions—love and writing—shaped her legacy as a groundbreaking figure in 20th-century literature.

Through her prolific work and vibrant personal life, Anaïs explored the depths of human emotion and the complexities of relationships, inspiring generations with her bold and sensual storytelling that continues to challenge conventions and celebrate female desire with unflinching honesty. Written by Lynne Kaufman, directed by Warren David Keith, and performed by Arwen Anderson and Johnny Moreno, Shameless Hussy will run April 26 – May 11, 2025, with performances at 8pm Saturdays and 5pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco.

