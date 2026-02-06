 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Afrosolo Theatre Company To Present A LOVE SUPREME At Potrero Stage

Dance, poetry, and storytelling performance explores themes of love and social consciousness in San Francisco.

By: Feb. 06, 2026
Afrosolo Theatre Company To Present A LOVE SUPREME At Potrero Stage Image

AfroSolo Theatre Company will present A Love Supreme, a multidisciplinary performance featuring dance, poetry, and live and digital storytelling, on February 13–15, 2026 at Potrero Stage.

Timed for Valentine’s Day weekend, A Love Supreme is rooted in Black cultural expression, lived experience, and social consciousness, with love serving as its central theme. The production continues AfroSolo’s more than 30-year legacy of presenting intimate, socially engaged solo performances in the Bay Area.

Performances will take place on February 13 and 14 at 7:00 p.m., and February 15 at 3:00 p.m. The production will be presented as both live, in-person performances and simulcast presentations.

Tickets range from $20 to $35, with a no one turned away for lack of funds policy. A Love Supreme will be presented at Potrero Stage, located at 1695 18th Street in San Francisco.




Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos