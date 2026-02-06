Afrosolo Theatre Company To Present A LOVE SUPREME At Potrero Stage

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AfroSolo Theatre Company will present A Love Supreme, a multidisciplinary performance featuring dance, poetry, and live and digital storytelling, on February 13–15, 2026 at Potrero Stage.

Timed for Valentine’s Day weekend, A Love Supreme is rooted in Black cultural expression, lived experience, and social consciousness, with love serving as its central theme. The production continues AfroSolo’s more than 30-year legacy of presenting intimate, socially engaged solo performances in the Bay Area.

Performances will take place on February 13 and 14 at 7:00 p.m., and February 15 at 3:00 p.m. The production will be presented as both live, in-person performances and simulcast presentations.

Tickets range from $20 to $35, with a no one turned away for lack of funds policy. A Love Supreme will be presented at Potrero Stage, located at 1695 18th Street in San Francisco.