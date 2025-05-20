Adam Strauss to Workshop BEFORE I FORGET at The Marsh Berkeley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marsh Berkeley will present a new workshop production from Adam Strauss, Before I Forget. Directed and developed by Jonathan Libman, and succeeding the oft-extended run of the locally beloved The Mushroom Cure, Before I Forget is the ferociously funny true tale about the impossibility of getting life right, told by a man trying to outrun his genes, his past, and his Google search history.

Workshop productions at The Marsh give audiences a unique opportunity to be part of the theater-making process, with the show developing, changing, and evolving on a nightly basis, leading up to a potential full production at a later date. Before I Forget will run June 7-21, 2025 with performances at 8pm Saturdays and 7pm, Sunday, June 8 at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA.



Adam Strauss and director and developer Jonathan Libman reunite at The Marsh for this workshop production after the long-standing and successful run of their previous collaboration The Mushroom Cure, which was hailed by The New York Times as "mining a great deal of laughter from disabling pain" and the Chicago Tribune as "arrestingly honest and howlingly funny." Joining the production is producer Carl Ford, whose documentary films have seen Bravo network distribution and fame in the film festival circuit.

