ARLEKIN! and Z Space Reveal Cast and Creative Team for OUR CLASS

Starring international stage and screen star Chulpan Khamatova as Rachelka/Marianna, the Our Class cast features Richard Topol as Abram.
ARLEKIN! and Z Space have revealed the cast for the searing, award-winning production of Our Class, performing at Z Space’s Steindler Stage beginning Friday, March 27 and running through Sunday, April 5, 2026.
Our Class follows ten classmates — five Jewish and five Catholic Poles — who grow up as friends and neighbors, then find themselves pitted against each other in the face of entrenched antisemitism, with life and death consequences. Inspired by real life events surrounding a 1941 pogrom in a small Polish village, this shocking, timely story follows their lives from childhood through eight decades in a new production of Tadeusz Slobodzianek's masterpiece, helmed by acclaimed Ukrainian-born Jewish director Igor Golyak. OUR CLASS is produced in association with MART Foundation.
Starring international stage and screen star Chulpan Khamatova as Rachelka/Marianna, the Our Class cast features Richard Topol as Abram. Rounding out the cast of actors from Ukraine, Russia, Boston, and New York are (in alphabetical order): Jeremy Beazlie as Heniek, Ryan Czerwonko as Zygmunt, Deborah Martin as Zocha, Stephen Ochsner as Jakub Katz, Gene Ravvin as Menachim, Kirill Rubtsov as Rysiek, Ilia Volok as Wladek, and Gigi Watson as Dora.
The creative team for OUR CLASS includes Tadeusz Słobodzianek (Playwright), Norman Allen (Translator), Igor Golyak (Director), Jan Pappelbaum (Scenic and Properties Design), Sasha Ageeva (Costume Design), Jeff Adelberg (Lighting Design), Ben Williams (Sound Design), Anna Drubich (Composer), Eric Dunlap & Igor Golyak (Projections Design), Or Schraiber (Choreography), and Andreea Mincic (Chalk Drawings Design).
Z Space will host two post-performance talkbacks in conjunction with the production of OUR CLASS, inviting audiences to engage in deeper conversation around the play’s themes and impact.
Videos