ARLEKIN! and Z Space Reveal Cast and Creative Team for OUR CLASS

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ARLEKIN! and Z Space have revealed the cast for the searing, award-winning production of Our Class, performing at Z Space’s Steindler Stage beginning Friday, March 27 and running through Sunday, April 5, 2026.



Our Class follows ten classmates — five Jewish and five Catholic Poles — who grow up as friends and neighbors, then find themselves pitted against each other in the face of entrenched antisemitism, with life and death consequences. Inspired by real life events surrounding a 1941 pogrom in a small Polish village, this shocking, timely story follows their lives from childhood through eight decades in a new production of Tadeusz Slobodzianek's masterpiece, helmed by acclaimed Ukrainian-born Jewish director Igor Golyak. OUR CLASS is produced in association with MART Foundation.