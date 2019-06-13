A.C.T. Announces Recipients Of ArtShare For 2019Â–20 Season

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Literary Manager Allie Moss announced today the recipients of ArtShare-A.C.T.'s community space-sharing initiative-for the 2019-20 season. Created in 2012, ArtShare provides free performance space for independent artists and small to mid-sized companies without permanent performance spaces who would benefit from being in residence at A.C.T.'s Costume Shop Theater (1117 Market St.), A.C.T.'s 49-seat black-box venue. A.C.T.'s 2019-20 ArtShare season is made possible by generous support from the Zellerbach Family Foundation.



As a component of A.C.T.'s expanded community engagement programs and audience-building efforts, A.C.T.'s ArtShare was designed to foster new relationships with Bay Area artists and provide a performance space in which artists and organizations without a permanent performing space can present thought-provoking work. A.C.T.'s goal through ArtShare is to reach a broader range of organizations, welcoming those who have diverse perspectives, bold artistic visions, and the desire to connect with the surrounding community.



The recipients of ArtShare for the 2019-20 season are:



M. Graham Smith

THE FDR DRAG SHOW

An evening of cabaret, performance, and adult beverages

Created by Regan Linton and M. Graham Smith

In association with Wry Crips Disabled Women's Theatre Group

Performed by Regan Linton, Michaela Goldhaber, Marie Jenkins, Afi Tiombe Kambon, Ciara Lovelace, and Patty Overland

September 23-29, 2019

A.C.T.'s Costume Shop Theater



The FDR Drag Show is an interactive, historical drag dramedy created by Regan Linton and M. Graham Smith. It will utilize non-traditional representations of identity-including gender, race, and physicality-to turn the conventional understanding of disability on its head. Focusing on a Roosevelt cocktail hour (Roosevelt-termed "children's hour"), it will bring the audience into an intimate nightclub setting and face-to-face with the visceral, vibrant realities of crippledom and leadership. Think one hour with strangers who become friends, exploring cocktails and braces, swimming pools and hand jobs, New Deals and marital dances. As part of the evening, San Francisco's Wry Crips Disabled Women's Theatre Group will present a short play Wry Crips Occupy!, telling the story of the women who occupied the federal building in San Francisco for 28 days, pressuring Washington to enact the first civil rights legislation for people with disabilities.



EPIC PARTY THEATRE

slay/ werk / strut

An immersive ball experience

Conceived and directed by Richard A Mosqueda

Dramaturgy by Alejandro Emmanuel Torres

June 1-7, 2020

A.C.T.'s Costume Shop Theater



Epic Party Theatre is throwing a ball! Audiences will have the chance to relive the fabulous queer ball scene made famous by the 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning." Get ready to form your own legendary house, snatch trophies, and dance the night away, children! Will you get 10's across the board? Or will you strut away empty-handed? Slay the game and serve femme realness in this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience, honey!



Previous ArtShare recipients include Alter Theater Ensemble, BAYCAT, Campo Santo, Caterina Dance, Community Works West, Dahlak Brathwaite, Do It Live! Productions, Faultline Theater, Fools Fury, Goat Hall Productions, The Imaginists, Kearny Street Workshop, Kevin Rolston, Ixalt, Just Theater, Jump! Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Marga Gomez, MFR Productions, Mugwumpin, Nadhi Thekkek, Awesöme Orchestra Collective, Playwrights Foundation, Preethi Ramaprasad, ReACT, Sammay Dizon, San Francisco Playhouse, The Posse Foundation, Theatre Rhinoceros, Under The Table Ensemble Theatre, Yes All Women, and 6NewPlays.



