A STAR IS BORN: THE CONCERT Comes to Feinstein's at the Nikko
Three legendary icons. Three beloved motion pictures. Three best-selling soundtrack albums. One epic concert celebration.Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to present A Star is Born: The Concert on Friday, August 9 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, August 10 (8 p.m.). Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga each stole our hearts with "A Star is Born." Now a cast of Broadway and cabaret's top talents-Kelli Rabke, Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, and John Boswell-celebrate iconic musical moments from the 1954, 1976, and 2018 versions with award-winning songs written by some of America's most prolific writers, including Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin ("The Man That Got Away"), Paul Williams and Barbra Streisand ("Evergreen"), and Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga ("Shallow"). Tickets for "A Star is Born: The Concert" range in price from$45-$75 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visitingwww.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Kelli Rabke is one of Broadway's most beloved voices. She got her "big break" playing the role of 'Dorothy' in Paper Mill Playhouse's acclaimed production of The Wizard of Oz. Shortly thereafter, she was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the lead role of the 'Narrator' in the Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (US Cast Recording). Following that, she played her dream role, 'Eponine,' in Les Misérables on Broadway. She went on to perform in regional theaters across the country in such roles as 'Mabel' in Mack and Mabel,'Christine' in The Phantom of the Opera, and back to Paper Mill Playhouse in Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden as 'Yonah' (American Premiere Recording). She is one of only two Broadway stars to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical-a distinction for which she is incredibly honored.
Her symphony concert work finds her performing all over the world from Calgary to Mazatlan. She has performed with many of America's top symphony orchestras as a featured vocalist in numerous Spot-On Entertainment concert events, includingBlockbuster Broadway!, Music of the Knights, and her favorite, The Wonderful Music of Oz.
She has been seen and heard in tons of TV commercials and voice-overs, and was the voice of several animated characters, including 'Kat' in the Discovery Kids series "Kenny The Shark." She also played the recurring role of 'Bernadette' on "The Young and the Restless."
Kelli left the bright lights of the stage for a few years and turned her attention to her family. Her proudest accomplishments to date are her son, Joseph, and daughter, Abigale. A new chapter in her career began when joining the board of the BergenPAC in Englewood, NJ. There she developed the Kidz Cabaret series, the BeyondMusic program of instrumental lessons, and her personal favorite: Music Speaks-an early childhood music education class for infants through 4-year-olds. She has sung on numerous CDs for Music Speaks (including a duet with her son!) and is so excited to see the new Performing Arts School at BergenPAC opening this fall. Kelli also served as producer and creative director for Beyond the Storm-a Hurricane Sandy relief concert which raised money for local towns hard hit by the storm.
Kelli was thrilled to return to the NYC stage at the beautiful and historic Town Hall where she has been seen in numerous concerts including Broadway Originals andBroadway Unplugged. Recently, she was the headliner for the Broadway on the Boardwalk concert in Ocean City, NJ, performed at Broadway Ballyhoo at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Her solo cabaret debut, No Place Like Home, had its NYC premier at 54 Below in June. Her concert work has taken her all over the world and she couldn't be happier. www.kellirabke.com
Carole J. Bufford is a recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, and has become one of the most sought-after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. She recently enjoyed a highly praised 10-month solo run at New York's Birdland Jazz Club, a monthly residency at Feinstein's/54 Below, and is currently touring around the U.S. Her shows speak easy (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), Come Together, and You Don't Own Me earned her rave reviews from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and The Times (U.K.). She was featured in Michael Feinstein's American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center, as well as numerous Pops performances with orchestras across the country. Carole's debut album, "All By Myself," was just released and is now available for purchase. www.CaroleJBufford.com
Scott Coulter is one of New York's most honored vocalists. For his work in cabaret, Scott has received five MAC Awards (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs), five Bistro Awards, and two Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Vocalist. He has performed at most of NYC's top rooms, including Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Oak Room at the Algonquin, and Feinstein's at The Regency, where he spent a record-setting eight months performing the revue 11 O'Clock Numbers at 11 O'Clock,which he also co-created, directed, and musically arranged. His self-titled debut CD won the 2003 MAC Award for Outstanding Recording and was chosen as the best recording of the year by TheaterMania and Cabaret Scenes magazines. Scott was director and star of A Christmas Carol: The Symphonic Concert in its world premiere with the Baltimore Symphony and reprised his performance in the Emmy Award-nominated PBS production which premiered in December 2013. He is an Emmy nominee himself for his work in "American Song" on PBS.
Since 1997, Scott has performed around the country with award-winning songwriting duo Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich in their many revues. While singing with Goldrich and Heisler, he was discovered by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz who then invited him to join the revue Stephen Schwartz & Friends. That revue-starring Schwartz and Coulter along with Liz Callaway and Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte-has been performing all over the world since 1999. Schwartz has said, "One of the greatest things that can happen to a composer is to have his music interpreted by Scott Coulter."
Scott regularly performs in concert both as a solo artist and with a variety of legendary performers including Stephen Schwartz, Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, and Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton. He has performed with symphonies all over the world, including San Francisco, Baltimore, Seattle, Phoenix, Winnipeg, St. Louis and Calgary.
As a director, Scott's credits include many shows for The Town Hall in New York (Broadway By The Year, Broadway's Rising Stars, Broadway Originals, Broadway Unplugged) and Broadway By The Year for The Berkshire Theatre Festival and Broadway By the Bay. Along with Michael Kerker and ASCAP, he's produced and directed several installments of Michael Feinstein's Standard Time at Carnegie Hall. He is creator, arranger, and director of several touring shows, including Cinema Toast, Southern Comfort, Broadway's Elite, That's Life: A Toast to Sinatra, You've Got A Friend: Carole King, Neil Sedaka, and the Music of the Brill Building, Blockbuster Broadway!, and his critically-acclaimed solo show, The Fella Sings Ella,which honors the life of the legendary Ella Fitzgerald. His concert creation The King: The Music of Elvis premiered with the Calgary Philharmonic and is currently playing symphony halls across America and Canada. Scott recently wrote the book for the new musical "Got To Be There" which celebrates the life and music of songwriter Elliot Willensky.
Scott is founder/owner of Spot-On Entertainment and is a resident director of programming at Feinstein's/54 Below (Broadway's Supper Club) in New York City. He is a graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and the artistic director of the Pocono Mountains Music Festival.
John Boswell has served as musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Maude Maggart, and Sheena Easton, as well as the concert tours ofCinema Toast, The Wonderful Music of Oz, That's Life: A Toast to Sinatra, Blockbuster Today, Three Men and a Baby Grand, Blockbuster Broadway! and The Spy Who Loved Me starring Sheena Easton. John played the role of 'Moose' in the national tour of Crazy for You. Broadway/Off-Broadway credits include Crazy for You,The Secret Garden, Back to Bacharach And David, and The Kathy And Mo Show: Parallel Lives. Most recently, John composed music for the HBO special "Kathy And Mo: The Dark Side." John has six CDs of original music on Hearts of Space Records-"The Painter," "Kindred Spirits," "Count Me In," "Festival of the Heart," "Trust," and "Love."
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.
