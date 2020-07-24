A Floating Cinema is Coming to San Francisco in September

Floating Cinema is back, but this time with a twist! This unique cinema is coming to San Francisco on 2nd September for one week only!

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats!

Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale! There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail.

You can sign up here to be the first to hear about ticket sales!

