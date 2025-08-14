A DRIVING BEAT World Premiere to be Presented at TheatreWorks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks will debut Jordan Ramirez Puckett’s A Driving Beat in an intimate production at MVCPA’s SecondStage.

This vibrant voyage exploring identity, understanding, and the depths of love will be presented in a rolling World Premiere with Flint Repertory Theatre (Flint, MI).

A runaway hit from TheatreWorks’ 2024 New Works Festival, A Driving Beat follows a mother-son cross-country road trip peppered with the teen’s hip-hop music as a brown son and his white mother seek common ground in their uncommon pasts. TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo helms this poignant play.

