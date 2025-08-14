 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A DRIVING BEAT World Premiere to be Presented at TheatreWorks

Performances will run from October 29 – November 23, 2025.

By: Aug. 14, 2025
A DRIVING BEAT World Premiere to be Presented at TheatreWorks Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TheatreWorks will debut Jordan Ramirez Puckett’s A Driving Beat in an intimate production at MVCPA’s SecondStage.

This vibrant voyage exploring identity, understanding, and the depths of love will be presented in a rolling World Premiere with Flint Repertory Theatre (Flint, MI).

A runaway hit from TheatreWorks’ 2024 New Works Festival, A Driving Beat follows a mother-son cross-country road trip peppered with the teen’s hip-hop music as a brown son and his white mother seek common ground in their uncommon pasts. TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo helms this poignant play.
 




Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos