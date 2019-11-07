2019 Christmas Revels Presents A SOLSTICE JOURNEY THROUGH TIME

California Revels announces the dates for the 34th Season of one of the Bay Area's premier holiday events. This year's presentation is "A Solstice Journey Through Time." Families, friends and holiday revelers are invited December 13-22 at its 2019 venue, the First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland 94612. www.californiarevels.org

Once again, audiences of all ages will celebrate the glories of traditional music, dance, ritual and folk plays, including the mesmerizing "Antler Dance," all featuring top Bay Area musicians, actors, and other performers.

The story of "A Solstice Journey Through Time"

It is the turning of the year, and the spirits of Solstice revelers, driven from their customary haunts, are coming together. They summon the Revels family to sing the glorious music of many ages and myriad places. They enact familiar customs, dances and joyful festivities drawn from the many decades of Revels celebration. All the spirits - children, teenagers, and adults - embrace the rich variety of favorite traditions.

Times shift and the world changes, but wherever these spirits gather, that place is where the heart and soul of Revels lives.

Not specific to any location nor time period, this year is about history -our history- and togetherness through generations and culture. We are recalling our favorite songs and dances from the tapestry of our Christmas Revels, using an entire range of costumes, customs, and traditions - plus a dragon onstage!

This year, our festivities will be hosted by the warm and welcoming First Congregational Church, only blocks away from our former home. There will be eight performances from December 13th through the 22nd. Children are welcome at all performances.

Tickets: $15-$70. Youth Pricing for ages 25 and younger. Group Discounts available. www.CaliforniaRevels.org or call the box office at 510-452-9334.

The Christmas Revels is led by Artistic Director David Parr and Music Director Shira Kammen. Jeri Reed is Choreographer and Anne Bingham Goess is Associate Music Director. Marzena Jones is Children's Music Director, assisted by Christopher Bryden. Executive Director of the California Revels is Lisa Lowe.

Revels office has moved. California Revels has moved to offices at the First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland 94612.





