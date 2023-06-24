Wildsong Productions to Present Immersive Black-Box CABARET Next Month

Wildsong Productions will present their production of Cabaret at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach from July 21 to Aug. 20, featuring local musical theatre performers from across the county.

Wilkommen. Bienvenue. Welcome. You have troubles? Leave them at the door and be transported back to the dawn of the 1930s, a time when for some, life was disappointing. But here, life was beautiful. The girls were beautiful, the band was beautiful, and escape was the flavor of choice...at the cabaret.

Wildsong Productions will open their production of Cabaret on July 21 at the OB Playhouse in Ocean Beach. This production creates an immersive theatrical experience complete with the dark, alluring ambience of the black box style theatre, and interactive moments between the cast and audience as we bring you into the story with us. In addition to general admission tickets, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase front row table seating, complete with complimentary refreshment brought directly to your table by our very own Kit Kat Girls. Here, patrons will feel like part of the club and be right in the heart of the show.

Set in 1929-30 Berlin during the heat of the Jazz Age as the Nazis ascended to power, Cabaret depicts a chaotic interwar period of debauchery and escapism as desperate individuals indulge in the luxurious and pleasure-seeking nightlife of the Kit Kat Klub, seemingly oblivious to the impending catastrophe on the horizon. Overseen by the Master of Ceremonies, the club itself serves as a metaphor for the ominous political developments that await.

Brooke Aliceon, founding artistic director of Wildsong Productions and director/choreographer for the production, is thrilled to take on the challenge of bringing a show like Cabaret to life.

“Cabaret has always been one of my all-time favorite shows because of how the energy of the music and choreography contrasts with the dark historical subject matter,” said Aliceon. “As someone of Jewish heritage, the gravity and importance of the material weighs heavy on my heart. Stories like Cabaret need to be told, especially in today's day and age where marginalized groups of people are continuing to be targeted and oppressed by people in positions of power.”



Rachel Mink plays the role of Fräulein Schneider, a German boarding house owner engaged in a doomed romance with her suitor, Herr Shultz, a jewish fruit vendor. She also serves as Wildsong's intimacy choreographer and dramaturg.

“There is a palpable dramatic tension in Cabaret simply due to the time period and location in which it is set” said Mink. “Audiences will already know what our characters will inevitably face after the show is over. Although watching them deal with the historical rise of the Nazi Party is both difficult and oftentimes heartbreaking, it will hopefully inspire audiences to reflect on the dangerous rise of fascism and authoritarianism in our own country today. We owe it to those who survived and those who didn't to tell this story as authentically as possible.”

Founded in 2019, Wildsong Productions is a San Diego-based, non profit theatre company, focused on making professional caliber art accessible to all. The company believes theatre should be an inclusive opportunity for all, working to cultivate an equal and equitable environment. They support all forms of gender expression, orientation, and identity, and work to dismantle all forms of systemic oppression through intimate, live theatre performances radically rooted in an inclusive, talent-based casting philosophy that celebrates performers and artists of all races, genders, ages, abilities and body types. All members of Wildsong Productions, whether artistic team or cast member, are volunteers.

Like many non profit arts organizations, Wildsong Productions wants to continue telling these important stories and producing professional quality work for the community. However, they are struggling to keep their doors open due to rising rent prices. Despite this struggle, the company feels raising ticket prices is not in alignment with their mission of making theatre accessible for all.

Wildsong relies on the generosity of its patrons and supporters across the community and encourages all to become a member by making a tax-deductible donation to support our organization.