Video: Inside Rehearsals for 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Go inside rehearsals for 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse. This gripping new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together. Summer, 1862.

President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt, Diana and Memphis). Composer Crystal Monee Hall and lyricist Daniel J. Watts complete the multi-award-winning creative team. The extraordinary cast features Ivan Hernandez as President Abraham Lincoln, Quentin Earl Darrington as Frederick Douglass, Carmen Cusack as Mary Todd Lincoln, Eric Anderson as George B. McClellan, John-Andrew Morrison as William Slade and Saycon Sengbloh as Elizabeth Keckley.

With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, 3 Summers of Lincoln is the next unmissable, spectacular world premiere from La Jolla Playhouse.

