Video: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has released a clip from its production of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Whitney White, running in the Mandell Weiss Theatre through June 15. Watch the video!

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is a co-production with Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, in association with Madison Wells Live & LaChanze/">LaChanze.

The cast features Melanie Brezill as Michelle/Chrissy/LaNiece; Leovina Charles as

Vanessa/Sheila/Radia; Victoire Charles as Jaja, Mia Ellis as Jennifer, Onye Eme-Akwari as James/Franklin/Olu/Eric; Tiffany Renee Johnson as Aminata, Claudia Logan as Bea, Jordan Rice as Marie, Aisha Sougou as Ndidi and Bisserat Tseggai as Miriam, plus understudies Mysia Anderson-White, Debora Crabbe, Vandous Stripling II and Donae Swanson.

The creative team includes Manna-Symone Middlebrook, Additional Direction for La Jolla Playhouse; three-time Tony Award winner David Zinn, Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, Costume Designer; Jiyoun Chang, Lighting Designer; Justin Ellington, Original Music and Sound Designer; Stefania Bulbarella, Video Designer; Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis, Hair and Wig Designer; Erica A. Hart CSA, Kelly Gillespie CSA and David Caparelliotis CSA, Casting; Jacqueline Springfield, Dialect and Vocal Coach; Ann C. James, Sensitivity Specialist; Melanie J. Lisby, Stage Manager; and Edward Khris Fernandez and Brillian Qi-Bell, Assistant Stage Managers.

Direct from Broadway, this dazzling production welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling shop in Harlem, where a lively and eclectic group of West African hair braiders create masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish, and friendships will be tested. When their uncertain circumstances boil over, this tight-knit group must confront what it means to be outsiders in the place they call home. The New York Times raved that Jaja’s is “full of treasurable moments, when the drama feels tightly woven with the comedy.” Featuring humor as entertaining as its characters, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding celebrates courage, community and the indomitable spirit of women.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play, and won for Best Costume Design of a Play, plus a special award for Nikiya Mathis’s Hair and Wig design. In addition, the production was nominated for three 2023 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Wig and Hair Design, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play.

