Velocity Irish Dance Comes to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, April 3

If you think you know Irish dance, Velocity Irish Dance will persuade you otherwise. This high-octane production displays the next generation in Irish tap. Honoring past traditions while transporting them feet-first into the 21st century, Velocity Irish Dance redefines the concept of Irish dance. It's expressive, free spirited, edgy, driven by passion and pride, and taking place at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m.



Velocity Irish Dance is led by five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney and Guinness World record holder, Tyler Schwartz. Created by Geaney and James Devine, another World Record holder for the fastest feet in the world, this production comes together in an intimate jam session of unpredictable scuffles and shuffles. Leading female dancer, AnneMarie Keaney, has achieved top rankings in all the major international competitions. She's also won numerous All Ireland and World medals. These amazing dancers are backed by a crew of dynamic musicians including one old school scratch DJ.

Co-Producer, Choreographer, and dancer, David Geaney, is a Dingle native and joined his first show at the age of eight. In time he became the lead dancer in numerous productions. In 2011, Geaney was crowned the champion of Irish television network TG4's An Jig Gig, a 13-episode series that aims to find Ireland's best traditional dance acts. In 2012, he went on to win Kerry's Got Talent, pitting his talents against dancers, singers and musicians . He was awarded the 2014 Man of the Year by the Irish Dancing Magazine and has amassed over 5 million views online for various performances. He is also famous for being The Dingle Dancer, performing to the masses of tourists nightly in his family's famous pub, The Dingle Pub!

After an illustrious competitive career, amassing numerous major titles including All Ireland, European, All Scotland and Great Britain Championships alongside his five world titles, Geaney set his sights on choreographing and performing to audiences worldwide. Tonight's production is one sample of his handiwork. He is joined on stage by other award-winning Irish dancers including Tyler Schwartz, AnneMarie Keaney, and others.



The full-bodied musical team mirrors the dancers' energy using an array of instruments. Band members include Ali Levack, Co-Music Director and Whistles; Moises Mas Garcia, Co-Music Director and Percussion / Electronic Loops; Ross Couper and Eadaoin Ni Mhaicin, Fiddle;

Alec Brown, Cello & Electronic Loops; and Sean O'Meara, Guitar and Vocals.



The New York Times states: "An energetic intimate history lesson, more than a sequined spectacular, Velocity Irish Dance is a multimedia show for all ages, earnestly tracing the evolution of Irish dance while toying with tradition."



Velocity Irish Dance delivers on the promise of its name, staging a riveting, fast-paced celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance. It also serves up a taste of Celtic culture that will enthrall both dancers and non-dancers alike.

Tickets are available at PowayOnStage.org. Tickets are $35 - $65 with discounts available for seniors, student, military and youth (12 and under). Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 858-668-4797. A $9 handling and facilities restoration fee will be added to each ticket.



Learn more at www.powayonstage.org.