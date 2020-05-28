VIDEOS: The Old Globe's GLOBE TO GO Offers Free Educational Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Globe to Go is offering the distance learning plans created for School in the Park for free to educators, classroom teachers, and homeschool parents looking for introductory theatre and Shakespeare lessons to try at home.

Lesson plans include specialized video content, bridging links to additional resources, multilayered digital lesson plans, and activities to try at home. All activities are aligned with the arts standards and are designed to meet the needs of all learners.

If you are interested in collaborating with The Old Globe's Department of Arts Engagement to create lesson plan modules and content for your specific classroom needs, please contact GlobeLearning@TheOldGlobe.org.

The team of professional teaching artists and theatre professionals can customize distance learning modules, create digital residencies for your classroom, and provide tried and tested activities for hands-on engagement and learning.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You