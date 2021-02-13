Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Old Globe and University Of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The production runs through Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Feb. 13, 2021  

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program recently presented a virtual production of William Shakespeare's enchanting comedy classic A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Directed by Sam White, this online A Midsummer Night's Dream will be available to view from home just in time for Valentine's Day, beginning Friday, February 12 and running through Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Check it out below!

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program's students use all the tools of streaming theatre to bring the Bard's most popular comedy directly to your screen! Filled with music, humor, and magnificent poetry, this dream unfolds in an enchanted forest where fairies play tricks on unsuspecting lovers, and bumbling actors are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings. Add to this a secret potion that grants love at first sight, and anything can-and does-happen! Ingenious director Sam White transports the action to industrial America circa 1940, where the assembly line is as magical as the woods of Athens.

The cast features Henian Boone (Lysander), Brett Cassidy (Starveling, Crankcase), Christopher Cruz (Oberon, Theseus), Lily Davis (Quince), Jacqui Dupré (Hermia), Savannah Faye (Snug, Clutch), Komi Gbeblewou (Snout, Piston Ring), Sarah Joyce (Titania, Hippolyta), Christopher M. Ramirez (Egeus), Jocelyn Renee (Bottom), Klarissa Marie Robles (Helena), Claire Simba (Puck, Philostrate), Nathan VanAtta (Flute, Steering Wheel), and Jonathan Aaron Wilson (Demetrius).

The creative team includes Mark Holmes and James Vásquez (Directors of Photography), Robin Sanford Roberts (Scenic Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Nate Parde (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Jan Gist (Vocal Coach), Abraham Stoll (Dramaturg), and Nicole Ries (Production Stage Manager).

The Old Globe will also make the online production available to schools in the San Diego area as well as in Detroit, Michigan, where director Sam White leads Shakespeare in Detroit.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
John Bolton
John Bolton
Max Crumm
Max Crumm

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows
Chula Vistas First Multicultural Performing Arts Center Opens To The Public Photo

Chula Vista's First Multicultural Performing Arts Center Opens To The Public

La Jolla Playhouse Calls for Submissions for Sermon Challenge Photo

La Jolla Playhouse Calls for Submissions for Sermon Challenge

La Jolla Music Society Moves to All-Digital 2020-21 Season Photo

La Jolla Music Society Moves to All-Digital 2020-21 Season

North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Filmed Production of TRYING Photo

North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Filmed Production of TRYING


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Calgary Holds Auditions For Page To Stage Festival
  • Jupiter Theatre is Seeking New Collaborators
  • Over 20,000 People Tuned in For Theatre Calgary's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • Alberta Theatre Projects Announces Play Dates - Online PD Day Camps