VIDEO: The Old Globe and University Of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program recently presented a virtual production of William Shakespeare's enchanting comedy classic A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Directed by Sam White, this online A Midsummer Night's Dream will be available to view from home just in time for Valentine's Day, beginning Friday, February 12 and running through Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program's students use all the tools of streaming theatre to bring the Bard's most popular comedy directly to your screen! Filled with music, humor, and magnificent poetry, this dream unfolds in an enchanted forest where fairies play tricks on unsuspecting lovers, and bumbling actors are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings. Add to this a secret potion that grants love at first sight, and anything can-and does-happen! Ingenious director Sam White transports the action to industrial America circa 1940, where the assembly line is as magical as the woods of Athens.

The cast features Henian Boone (Lysander), Brett Cassidy (Starveling, Crankcase), Christopher Cruz (Oberon, Theseus), Lily Davis (Quince), Jacqui Dupré (Hermia), Savannah Faye (Snug, Clutch), Komi Gbeblewou (Snout, Piston Ring), Sarah Joyce (Titania, Hippolyta), Christopher M. Ramirez (Egeus), Jocelyn Renee (Bottom), Klarissa Marie Robles (Helena), Claire Simba (Puck, Philostrate), Nathan VanAtta (Flute, Steering Wheel), and Jonathan Aaron Wilson (Demetrius).

The creative team includes Mark Holmes and James Vásquez (Directors of Photography), Robin Sanford Roberts (Scenic Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Nate Parde (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Jan Gist (Vocal Coach), Abraham Stoll (Dramaturg), and Nicole Ries (Production Stage Manager).

The Old Globe will also make the online production available to schools in the San Diego area as well as in Detroit, Michigan, where director Sam White leads Shakespeare in Detroit.