VIDEO: Talisa Friedman Talks THE LAST GOODBYE and Shows Clips as Part of The Old Globe's Flashbacks Series

Talisa Friedman made her Globe debut playing Juliet in the Shakespeare-inspired musical The Last Goodbye from 2013. Find out about her intermission routine, listen to her sing a song from the show, and watch highlights of the production!

Check out the video below!

Shows may close, but the fun lives on! Flashbacks videos brings you songs and scenes from the Globe productions you have loved, with an introduction by a member of the cast or creative team, who will give you backstage stories and fond memories of their time with the show. Jump back in time and relive all the excitement from the Globe's stages.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You