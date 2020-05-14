Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Barry Edelstein Talks Shakespeare's Sonnets as Part of The Old Globe's THINKING SHAKESPEARE Series!

May. 14, 2020  

The Old Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein offers another special free online sonnets edition of Thinking Shakespeare Live!, a fast-paced, funny, and altogether fascinating guide to the language of the Bard.

In this video, Barry discusses Shakespeare's more dramatic sonnets and how they related to a contemporary audiences.

Check out the video below!

An ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles, Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! took place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and April 14 on The Old Globe's Facebook page. Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving poetry. This half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and then delves into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage.

