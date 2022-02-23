Updates Announced For Symphony San Jose's Feste Romane

Andrew Bales, President and General Director of Symphony San Jose has announced changes to the March 26 and 27 performances (previously announced to include Carmina Burana.) That program will be postponed until next season and a new program will be presented in its place.

This multifaceted concert features Respighi's Feste romane. The program also includes two pieces by Brahms and a new lyrical double concerto performed by renowned classical violinist Rachel Lee Priday together with its composer, Juan Pablo Jofre, playing the haunting bandoneon.

THE NEW PROGRAM: Feste romane

Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny)

Juan Pablo Jofre: Bandoneon Violin Double Concerto No. 1 (with Juan Pablo Jofre on bandoneon and Rachel Lee Priday on violin as soloists)

Johannes Brahms: Nanie

Ottorino Respighi: Feste romane

Conductor: Maestro Carlos Vieu

Soloists: Juan Pablo Jofre and Rachel Lee Priday

Performances are March 26 and 27, 2022 at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose, 95113. Easy, inexpensive parking is just one block away at the San Jose city-owned garage on San Carlos Street with entrances on 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Tickets: $55 - $115

Box Office: https://www.symphonysanjose.org/ 408.286.2600.

Or visit the Box Office between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Friday at 325 South First Street between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just one-half block from the California Theatre.